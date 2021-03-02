Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,191 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,191 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.91% of Pacira BioSciences worth $23,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

PCRX opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

