Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,484 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,484 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.61% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $24,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,504,000 after acquiring an additional 451,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 287,520 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 271,055 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,967,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 119,106 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILPT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

