Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 36,064 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,064 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of LKQ worth $22,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 33.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

