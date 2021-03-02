Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 38,720 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,767 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 38,720 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Akamai Technologies worth $24,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,246 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 198.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $23,758,000 after acquiring an additional 144,012 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.37.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.22.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.