Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 50,656 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ONEOK worth $23,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

ONEOK stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.