Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 53,789 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,789 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of FirstEnergy worth $21,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

FE opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.