Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 67,341 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,818,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,341 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of Independence Realty Trust worth $24,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,150,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 155,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,357,000 after purchasing an additional 915,397 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1,401.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 504,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 470,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

