Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of IDEX worth $23,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 83,925.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,410 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IDEX by 409.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,685,000 after acquiring an additional 721,220 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in IDEX by 185.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after acquiring an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in IDEX by 6,462.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 110,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in IDEX by 59.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 235,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,999,000 after acquiring an additional 88,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

IEX stock opened at $199.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $211.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.73.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

