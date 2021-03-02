Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,901 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Planet Fitness worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,209.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.76.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,816 shares of company stock worth $15,626,568 over the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

