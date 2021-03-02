Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the January 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 534.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,453,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 147,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 51,590 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period.

USMC stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06.

