PRiVCY (PRIV) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $39,469.07 and $1.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

