Project Pai (PAI) One Day Volume Hits $168,352.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Project Pai has a total market cap of $15.01 million and $168,352.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,732,947,495 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,507,254,957 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

