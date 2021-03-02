Prometeus Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $13.22 or 0.00027147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $80.92 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.30 or 0.00811581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00061557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00029394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00046166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

PROM is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

