ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $14.00. The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $62,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $828,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

