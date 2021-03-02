ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 866 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.32.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $302.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $321.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

