ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,525 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.54.

ULTA opened at $337.42 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $340.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 85.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

