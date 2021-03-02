ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $6,337,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $223.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.73 and its 200-day moving average is $168.81. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.41 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 12,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $2,036,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,039,161 shares of company stock worth $205,772,348 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

