ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RJF opened at $121.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average is $89.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $551,661.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,280 shares in the company, valued at $11,847,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,849 shares of company stock valued at $27,824,984. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

