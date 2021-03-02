ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Snap by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Snap by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap by 12.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 149,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Snap by 145.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 in the last quarter.

SNAP opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

