ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $79,404,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,741,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,581,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $30,313,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in NVR by 200.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,572.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,474.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,211.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,806.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $64.41 EPS. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,045.60.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

