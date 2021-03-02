ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in CF Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Several research firms have commented on CF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.