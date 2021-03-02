ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,895 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Medpace by 354.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.09. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $192,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,930,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock worth $75,251,608 over the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

