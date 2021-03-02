ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 14,498 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,498 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

In other news, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.