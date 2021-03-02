ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 36.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,839 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after buying an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after buying an additional 1,010,750 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 21.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,962,000 after buying an additional 684,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Discovery by 1,047.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 680,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 620,776 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 267,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $13,771,771.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,963 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,867.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,258,656 shares of company stock valued at $48,753,613. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

