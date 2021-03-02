ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.21 ($17.89).

Shares of PSM traded up €0.69 ($0.81) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €17.67 ($20.79). 1,572,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12-month high of €18.03 ($21.21). The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.57.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

