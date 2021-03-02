ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.58

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and traded as high as $21.35. ProSiebenSat.1 Media shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

