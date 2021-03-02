ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBSFY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.