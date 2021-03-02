Prospect Capital (NYSE:PBY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.57

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.57 and traded as high as $25.79. Prospect Capital shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 2,808 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

There is no company description available for Prospect Capital Corp.

