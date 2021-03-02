Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Short Interest Up 169.0% in February

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 169.0% from the January 28th total of 505,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,130. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 32.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 204,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth $173,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

