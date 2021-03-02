Proton Token (PTT) Market Capitalization Tops $188,784.52

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $188,784.52 and $63,098.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00059932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00813131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00028731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00061558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00029534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Proton Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.