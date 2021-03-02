Proton (XPR) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Proton token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $25.52 million and $589,491.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00060381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.98 or 0.00817809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00028860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00061753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

About Proton

Proton is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,413,649,131 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

