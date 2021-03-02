Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Sell

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS FPLPY opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

