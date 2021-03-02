Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 262.80 ($3.43).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research note on Tuesday.

LON:PFG traded down GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 272.60 ($3.56). The stock had a trading volume of 971,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,837. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 272.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 254.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £691.36 million and a PE ratio of 18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Provident Financial plc has a 12 month low of GBX 126.87 ($1.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 429.10 ($5.61).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

