Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) Lowered to “Sell” at Canaccord Genuity

Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 290 ($3.79). Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of PFG stock traded down GBX 13.80 ($0.18) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 272.60 ($3.56). The company had a trading volume of 971,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,837. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 272.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 254.62. Provident Financial plc has a one year low of GBX 126.87 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 429.10 ($5.61). The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £691.36 million and a PE ratio of 18.93.
Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) Company Profile
