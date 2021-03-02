Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) Lowered to “Sell” at Canaccord Genuity

Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 290 ($3.79). Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PFG stock traded down GBX 13.80 ($0.18) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 272.60 ($3.56). The company had a trading volume of 971,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,837. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 272.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 254.62. Provident Financial plc has a one year low of GBX 126.87 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 429.10 ($5.61). The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £691.36 million and a PE ratio of 18.93.

Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

