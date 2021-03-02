Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report $108.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.10 million and the lowest is $105.40 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $89.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $421.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $419.80 million to $425.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $423.73 million, with estimates ranging from $414.20 million to $435.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,306 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $12,899,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,028,000 after acquiring an additional 877,367 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 188.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,050,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 686,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 302,699 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFS stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

