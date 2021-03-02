ProxyNode Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 108.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 225.4% higher against the dollar. ProxyNode has a market cap of $177,640.27 and $5.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.46 or 0.00454224 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006946 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00037591 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,836.64 or 0.03733314 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 180,579,804 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.