PRW Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.03. 1,862,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,951,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.47 and its 200 day moving average is $191.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

