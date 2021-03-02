PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.88. The stock had a trading volume of 66,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,247. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $255.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.33 and a 200 day moving average of $230.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

