PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $15.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 8.5% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.66. 157,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,653. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.97. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $128.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

