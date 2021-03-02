PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,667 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.3% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,024,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,681,000 after buying an additional 99,231 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,791,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,742,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,820,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,079,000 after buying an additional 222,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 900,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,383,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter.

SDY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $112.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,713. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.64 and its 200 day moving average is $102.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

