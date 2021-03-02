PRW Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PRW Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.2% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $14.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $703.98. 714,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,203,254. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $811.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $575.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,442.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,823 shares of company stock worth $86,554,130. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

