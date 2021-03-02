PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PRW Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.73.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $10.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $543.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,282. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $336.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,468 shares of company stock worth $2,395,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

