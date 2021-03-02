PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Down 61.4% in February

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the January 28th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERY remained flat at $$9.07 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,858. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.