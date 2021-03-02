PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Down 61.4% in February

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the January 28th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERY remained flat at $$9.07 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,858. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
