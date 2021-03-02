PTON Market Capitalization Reaches $228,888.53 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, PTON has traded 52.9% lower against the US dollar. PTON has a market capitalization of $228,888.53 and $17.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.22 or 0.00812088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00028798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00061550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00029590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00046889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

