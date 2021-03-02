Public Mint Hits Market Capitalization of $16.57 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded flat against the US dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $16.57 million and $3.02 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

