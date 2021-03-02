pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $100,660.68

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $100,660.68 and $634.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One pulltherug.finance token can now be purchased for $10.67 or 0.00021828 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.00492516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00076730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00078366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00079334 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.76 or 0.00504968 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.