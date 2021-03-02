PumaPay Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $18.61 million and approximately $118,505.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.79 or 0.00813809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00028830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00061320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00030051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,076,432,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.