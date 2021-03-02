Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Achieves Market Cap of $4.90 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $13,097.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.49 or 0.00490935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00074566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00077355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00079514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00055471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.44 or 0.00486643 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,423,490,375 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.