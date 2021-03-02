Pure Global Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRCNF) Short Interest Down 57.1% in February

Pure Global Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRCNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PRCNF remained flat at $$0.03 on Tuesday. 30,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,257. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Pure Global Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.32.

Pure Global Cannabis Inc produces cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company provides cannabis products, such as dried flower, cannabis oils, soft gels and capsules, seedlings and clones, vape pen cartridges, topicals, sublingual strip/spray, transdermal patch, and edibles and beverages, as well as wellness products.

