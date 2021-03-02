PutinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $58,471.85 and $141.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,110.44 or 0.99825997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00039174 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00097716 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004260 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

